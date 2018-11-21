Positive change

Barring the subpar performance in the forestry sector, India’s showing on other fronts of global warming mitigation action has been quite impressive.

The country is on track to fulfil its commitments made under the Paris climate agreement to slash the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity of its economy by 33 to 35 per cent from the 2005 levels and also raise the share of clean energy in its power output to 40 per cent. The biennial update report, which New Delhi is going to present to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) next month, maintains that ...