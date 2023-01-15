Positive signals

The third quarter (October-December 2022) was expected to be grim for the IT sector. Guidance had been cautious, citing margin pressure, seasonal weaknesses, order delays in the recession-hit European Union, and increasing caution among US-based clients. The initial results from some of the bigger IT services firms suggest that demand was somewhat better than hoped, and some supply-side issues seem to be easing for the industry. Revenues growth beat consensus stock market expectations for TCS, Infosys, and . This is a positive signal, given that these companies have an aggregate exposure to all regions, and to a broad spectrum of different market segments and verticals. Moreover, labour attrition has declined, suggesting that the churn is declining. Part of this could be attributed to the cooling off in the start-up space, which has meant a reduction in the demand for coders. This has also eased pressures related to expenses on wages and employees, though these remain above historical levels.

