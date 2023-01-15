Positive signals

The third quarter (October-December 2022) was expected to be grim for the IT sector. Guidance had been cautious, citing margin pressure, seasonal weaknesses, order delays in the recession-hit European Union, and increasing caution among US-based clients. The initial results from some of the bigger IT services firms suggest that demand was somewhat better than hoped, and some supply-side issues seem to be easing for the industry. Revenues growth beat consensus stock market expectations for TCS, Infosys, and HCLTech. This is a positive signal, given that these companies have an aggregate exposure to all regions, and to a broad spectrum of different market segments and verticals. Moreover, labour attrition has declined, suggesting that the churn is declining. Part of this could be attributed to the cooling off in the start-up space, which has meant a reduction in the demand for coders. This has also eased pressures related to expenses on wages and employees, though these remain above historical levels.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 22:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU