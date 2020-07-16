Post-Covid transport recast

Foot-operated lavatory doors and flush valves and a host of other non-touch, health safety features are part of a coach developed by the Indian Railways for post-Covid travel.

While this is just a prototype created by the Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, and could take ages to be replicated across the entire railway network, these measures are important and must be worked on before normal travel resumes. But the question is, when will normal transport services resume? It has been more than a month since the Covid-induced national lockdown was rolled back, though some states have either ...