Power equations

A little over a month after the minister of coal and mines assured Parliament that there was no coal shortage in the country, the power ministry has reportedly told generators to expect a shortfall of more than 20 million tonnes (mt) in the peak summer season of April-June and plan in advance. The data in the ministry’s presentation showed that power demand was expected to hit 229 Gw in April, a sharp rise from last year’s record of 215.8 Gw. Against a requirement of 222 mt to meet this surging demand, the availability of domestic coal through state-owned Coal India, which accounts for 85 per cent of the domestic supply, is 201 mt. This, again, marks a downward revision from the 205 mt of supply the coal ministry had pegged for the first quarter of FY24.
First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 22:10 IST
