Prafull Sawant and his Super 25

Recently, when I watched the Bollywood movie Super 30, I had a sense of déjà vu. Just a couple of days before I watched the movie, I met Prafull Sawant, a 24-year-old from Mumbai.

The son of an auto rickshaw driver father and domestic worker mother, Sawant has been successfully running a free learning and tuition centre in his slum in Powai, Mumbai, since February 2016. When he told me his story, I realised it was even more inspirational like the biopic in which Hrithik Roshan essays the role of an impecunious young man who mentors poor students to crack the IIT entrance ...