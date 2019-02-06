Premature assumptions

With the interim Budget out of the way, the focus is now on the next general elections in May. Opinion polls have started on whether the Indian voter will return Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government (NDA) to the Centre or not.

The Opposition parties are seemingly determined to form a grand alliance, or mahagathbandhan, to challenge the ruling party. Several age-old opponents such as the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh have announced that they will fight elections together. The Congress party is hoping to ally with parties ...