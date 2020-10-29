Preparing for the next crisis

These past seven months are proof regarding how resilient (some) companies are. This, however, does not in any way mean that companies can shrug away the challenges that the next catastrophe may throw — even as the current one shows no signs of abating.

The last two decades have been peppered with events like 9/11, the financial crisis, the taper tantrum and now Covid-19, with many regional and consequently less calamitous occurrences. These are all reminders that companies need to be prepared not for “if” but “when” the next major crisis hits. To do so, ...