Preserve competition

The government is reportedly looking at a relief package for the stressed telecom sector while also exploring ways to allow operators to pay their dues linked to adjusted gross revenue (AGR) over 20 years rather than 10 years currently. Even as the two together will primarily help cash-starved Vodafone Idea (Vi) to stay afloat, the ultimate beneficiary will be the consumers.

Therefore, the government must not delay the relief package and ensure that the telecom sector is not reduced to a duopoly. The Department of Telecom (DoT) is of the opinion that no policy or package should be meant to ...