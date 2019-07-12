Pricing impasse

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), by rejecting the suggestion of the Digital Communications Commission (DCC) to reduce the reserve price for 5G spectrum, has overlooked the financial stress in the sector. Reiterating the stand taken in its recommendation of August 2018, Trai has suggested that the 3,300-3,600 MHz band meant for 5G spectrum be auctioned at Rs 492 crore per MHz.

While it’s up to the DCC (formerly known as the Telecom Commission) to take a call now, history shows it has never revised the price downward from what has been recommended by Trai. On the ...