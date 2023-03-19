Pricing pressure

A steep decline in prices of natural gas is a cautionary tale of second-guessing demand-supply dynamics in a globally traded commodity. Prices of global gas and (LNG) have plunged and now trade below oil parity, meaning it is now cheaper for users to burn gas rather than oil. Prices of Dutch TTF, a European benchmark, US benchmark Henry Hub, and spot prices have dropped by over 70 per cent from last year’s record levels. The price of spot LNG, a key fuel source for Indian businesses, soared 40-fold from a low of $2 per million mBritish thermal units (one mBtu is 1,000 Btu) in May 2020 to a high of $80/million mBtu in March 2022, before crashing to $13/million mBtu levels now. US Henry Hub, a key reference rate to set domestic gas prices, has declined to $2.50/million mBtu from close to $9/million mBtu last August.