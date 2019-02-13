Private sector, national interest

The economic argument for the government to retain ownership of commercial enterprises is very weak. But can an argument of strategic necessity be used to keep the government in the business of doing business? So, for example, if and when, India signs a deal for fighter aircraft to be made in India, must the public sector Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd be the sole local partner for any original equipment manufacturer to protect strategic interests? On evidence, the answer is no.

Traditionally, two sectors more than others have been viewed as strategic by the government in India. The first ...