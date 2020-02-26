Prognostications about the US elections

For the last month I have been in Los Angeles, the capital of the “Remove Trump” movement. During this time the Democrats, against the previous advice of the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, impeached Donald Trump who as expected was acquitted by the Senate. This was followed by an excellent unifying State of the Union address by the President, which ended with the unprecedented petulant tearing up of his speech by House Speaker Pelosi.

The action then turned to defeating the President in the forthcoming 2020 election. But this has left the Democrats in a quandary. As the ...