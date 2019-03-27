Promoting FPOs

Farmers’ producer organisations (FPOs), also known as farmers’ producer companies (FPCs), need to be promoted earnestly to alleviate economic distress in rural areas, considering the role they can play in enhancing the earnings of their member-farmers.

The way their count has swelled from less than 200 in 2010 to over 4,000 today is an indication of the success of this new model of agri-business. As professionally-managed enterprises conducting business on behalf of the farmers, they enjoy better bargaining power to procure inputs and services and sell the farmers’ ...