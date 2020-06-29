Protect press freedom

Last week, Prasar Bharati, a supposedly independent public-service broadcaster financed by the taxpayer, declared reports by the Press Trust of India, a news agency supported by major media houses, “detrimental to national interest and undermining India’s territorial integrity”. The provocations for this missive were two interviews that would be considered conscientious journalism in any democracy.

One was with the Indian ambassador to China, Vikram Misri, and another with China’s ambassador to India, Sun Weidong. Prasar Bharati’s objection to the first was a ...