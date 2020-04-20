Protecting crown jewels

It was a pandemic aftermath waiting to happen. It has been said that the economic consequences of Covid-19 would result in one of the worst depressions in living memory.

Given that it is almost certain that businesses will be under stress, many will need additional funding to survive, others may need to be sold off and some others simply liquidated. In a country like India where many of the largest Indian business houses are highly leveraged, these consequences would likely happen sooner than elsewhere. And it is only logical that when businesses are so stretched and facing dire ...