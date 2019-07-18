Protecting India's river basins

Inter-state conflicts over sharing of river waters have become endemic in India. Despite decades of effort at resolving them, no solution appears in sight. At the same time, more and more sites for the spiritually significant holy dips have either dried up or been reduced to garbage dumps.

This sorry state of India’s most haloed rivers is a matter of grave national shame. It is also a symptom of precisely where we have gone wrong in our approach to water management. At the root of it is the way we have ignored the basics of water science. As children, we all learnt of the water ...