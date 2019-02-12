PSUs' capital outlay down for 1st time in 4 yrs; future could be more tense

How has the Narendra Modi government managed the financial and investment needs of India’s public sector undertakings (PSUs)? The Union Budgets for the last five years tell us an interesting story. The popular narrative so far has been that the Modi government has squeezed public sector outlays and the total investments of PSUs grew at a tardy pace in this period.

But take a look at the five years of the Modi government, the story looks a little different. Total capital outlay for PSUs in 2013-14, the last year of the Manmohan Singh government, was estimated at Rs 3.32 trillion. ...