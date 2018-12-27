PSUs' contribution to central exchequer fell 3% to Rs 3.5 trillion in FY18

The contribution of state-owned firms to the central exchequer by way of duty, customs duty, GST, corporate tax, and others fell 2.98 per cent to Rs 3.5 trillion in 2017-18, according to a survey tabled in Parliament Thursday.

In 2016-17, CPSEs' contribution to the exchequer stood at Rs 36 trillion.

The declared or paid by such firms in the last fiscal stood at Rs 765.78 billion against Rs 781.29 billion in 2016-17, as per the Public Enterprises Survey 2017-18.

"It has been observed that the return on net worth is highest in the and exploration sector (14.77 per cent) followed by manufacturing, processing and generation (14.34 per cent), services (5.04 per cent), while agriculture sector has shown negative (-39.3 per cent) return on net worth," said the survey.

The central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) employed 10.88 lakh people excluding casual and contractual workers in 2017-18 compared to 1.13 million in 2016-17, showing a fall of 4.14 per cent in employee strength, it said.

However, the salary and wages of all CPSEs stood at Rs 1.5 million in 2017-18 against Rs 1,40,956 crore in the previous year, exhibiting a growth of 11.82 per cent.

The total market capitalisation (m-cap) of 52 CPSEs traded on stock exchanges was Rs 15.22 trillion as on March 31, 2018, registering a marginal increase of 0.21 per cent from Rs 15.19 lakh crore in the previous year.

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) expenditure of such firms stood at Rs 34.42 billion in 2017-18 against Rs 33.38 billion in the previous financial year, an increase of 3.12 per cent.