PUBG vs the nanny state

A bunch of parachutists float down onto an island in a war zone. They pick up weapons cached in hideouts and try to kill each other. The last man standing (or the last team standing) wins.

Then, they do it all over again. That’s the plot of PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds (PUBG), a popular online game. Beyond the banality, this “Battle Royale Shooter”, which is how this genre is technically classified, has very intricate, detailed subplots. There are several islands with different geographies and all sorts of ingenious hideouts and dangerous locales built into the ...