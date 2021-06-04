Pulling the plug

That mental health issues are widespread in professional sport is not exactly a secret.

Nor is the fact that most sportspeople who suffer are forced to do so in silence because few sporting establishments have institutional mechanisms to help them deal with their problems. Typically, the world of compeers, officialdom and fans come to know about these struggles after players have retired either in “due course” or prematurely because they can’t deal with the stress of playing at high levels of physical and mental pressure, whilst also handling their status as ...