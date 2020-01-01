Push for infrastructure

Taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day announcement on investing Rs 100 trillion in infrastructure, the government has put out a National Infrastructure Pipeline and is currently targeting investments worth Rs 102 trillion by 2024-25.

On paper, the plan to increase investment in the infrastructure sector will not only directly help revive economic activity, which has slowed dramatically in recent quarters, but will also improve overall competitiveness and help sustain higher growth in the medium term. However, increasing investment to the targeted level will be ...