Puzzling silence: Why has Narayana Murthy not spoken a word on Infosys?

On August 28, 2017 — just days after the exit of R Seshasayee and Vishal Sikka from the Infosys board — N R Narayana Murthy wrote a long letter to the company’s shareholders.

In the letter, he said “when there is a cloud around how the organisation is being governed, we must speak up.” He also advised the company management, “when in doubt, disclose without any hesitation as Infosys wants to remain the most respected corporation in the eyes of all stakeholders”. Sound advice from one of India’s most respected voices from the corporate ...