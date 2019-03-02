Quad has little relevance to India

There has been much talk in strategic circles in recent times about formation of a quadrilateral (Quad) comprising India, the United States, Japan and Australia. In fact, a group of officials of these countries at a relatively low level has already come into being.

Yet, while some argue that these four nations have mutually compatible strategic and security interests in the Indo-Pacific, others are not convinced that the required synergies, which are prerequisite for such a combination, in fact, exist. The Quad actually owes its origins to the maritime domain. Starting in the 1990s ...