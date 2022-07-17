Questions about I2U2

The virtual meeting of the leaders of India, Israel, the US, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as part of a new partnership known as I2U2, reflects opportunities and challenges for India. I2U2 straddles a major regional fault-line and marks an important signalling exercise by all four countries. Reflecting the latest détente via the US-mediated Abraham Accords, which seek to normalise ties between Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco after decades, it offers India a chance to broaden and deepen the already cordial political and economic relations with Israel and the UAE and balance them with other countries in the Gulf with its sizeable Indian diaspora. The grouping has chalked out six areas of cooperation for joint investment in water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security. India has reaped early benefits with the UAE announcing a $2 billion investment to develop food parks in the country. The grouping also committed to investing in a 300 Mw hybrid (wind and solar) renewable energy project in Gujarat.

