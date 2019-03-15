Questions during crises

It is almost two decades since the World Trade Centre was brought down by terrorists, but the weeks and months that followed remain unusually clear in my memory. I was living in Boston at the time, from where the planes that al-Qaeda hijacked took off. I remember gasping when the second plane hit; I remember the stunned silence when the first tower fell; and I also remember how the United States changed in the time that followed.

It gave in to anger. Even in the freest nation in the world, it became politically toxic to ask questions. Eighteen years on, America is living with the ...