Quiet champions of the south

It was Salman Rushdie who observed many years ago that south India not only felt but functioned like another country.

After a recent 10-day coast-to-coast journey in Kochi, then Chennai to Puducherry along the scenic East Coast Road — taking in the splendid 10-acre Dakshina Chitra “living” museum and the rock-cut temples of Mahabalipuram — Mr Rushdie’s insight holds unshakably true. There is a degree of civility, efficiency, cleanliness and cultural ease here that has all but vanished in the squalid, chaotic and rootless urban agglomerations of the Hindi ...