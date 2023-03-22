R&D: India's missing giants

In “R&D: An Inside Job” (Business Standard, February 16, 2023), I showed that India lags the world in R&D: As the fifth largest economy we rank 16th, and the key gap is in-house investment by industry. I argued that Indian industry must invest at least five times more in R&D as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) if we are to have any chance of building an innovative economy. How will this happen?