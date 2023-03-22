JUST IN
Notes on urban prosperity
R&D: India's missing giants
Moving ahead with Gati Shakti
Managing reform risks
The Parikh committee's logic for proposed gas policy
Employment in agriculture soars in Maharashtra
Opportunity for reforms at World Bank
Will the global economy bend or break?
What explains the Congress-BJP fracas over Rahul Gandhi?
Entry of foreign law firms will help businesses and law professionals
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Best of BS Opinion: A comprehensive partnership, not just adaptation & more
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

R&D: India's missing giants

India needs some giant investors in in-house R&D. Let's start with our most successful firms

Topics
India's R&D spending | Research and development | India GDP growth

Naushad Forbes 

Follow this columnist
Naushad Forbes

In “R&D: An Inside Job” (Business Standard, February 16, 2023), I showed that India lags the world in R&D: As the fifth largest economy we rank 16th, and the key gap is in-house investment by industry. I argued that Indian industry must invest at least five times more in R&D as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) if we are to have any chance of building an innovative economy. How will this happen?

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India's R&D spending

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 22:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.