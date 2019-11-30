Race to the bottom

The problem of racism has long bedevilled international sport. The latest instance of racist abuse came from the stands during England’s Test match against New Zealand at Wellington.

The incident occurred when Barbados-born England pacer Joffra Archer was returning to the pavilion after being dismissed on the final day of the match last Monday. When Archer tweeted about the incident, New Zealand Cricket promptly issued an apology, saying, “We are shocked and disappointed to hear of the verbal abuse Joffra Archer received after the Test today … racial abuse is never ...