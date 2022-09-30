JUST IN
Raising the rate and the bar
How should India respond to future shocks in an off-balance changed world?
The challenge of monetary tightening
Convergent growth
What next for central banks?
How is the Indian economy really doing?
India's national priorities are best served domestically
Monetary policy preview: Front-loading rate hikes for macro stability
Bonding with bonds: Creating a deeper, wider market
Bringing BPCL sale back on the table
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
How should India respond to future shocks in an off-balance changed world?
Business Standard

Raising the rate and the bar

Finally, the RBI is right in not providing a forward guidance in the current uncertain environment but providing a detailed explanation of keeping the stance unchanged

Topics
RBI monetary policy | RBI Policy | MPC

Soumya Kanti Ghosh 

Soumya Kanti Ghosh

The MPC’s announcement to raise the key policy rate by 50 bps met the majority market expectations head-on. The trifecta of negativities, plaguing the global landscape, is also reflected in our estimates of the measure of domestic monetary policy independence, now at March 2020 levels when the pandemic had just set in. This sums up the rate decision of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and it may have to again recalibrate the monetary decisions of US Fed even in December policy.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on RBI monetary policy

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 18:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.