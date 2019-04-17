Rallies matter even in election 2019

The impression is that the ongoing Lok Sabha election is being fought over digital campaigns, and more precisely through the apps on the mobile phones of the voters. Facebook, WhatsApp, Google, Twitter, TikTok, Helo and so many others are not just household names in big cities but even in smaller towns and rural areas.

Some of these like Helo are, in fact, focused primarily on Indian languages, making it a hit in smaller towns, irrespective of all the regulatory heat on many of them. The Google app store throws up multiple download options when searched for elections 2019. ShowUpIndia, ...