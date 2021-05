Rationalise rates

After a few months of robust performance, goods and services tax (GST) collection is expected to be back in the pressure zone in May, which will reflect economic activity in April. The impact of the devastating second wave of the pandemic is already visible in a sharp drop in e-way bill generation.

The renewed revenue concern is likely to dominate the upcoming GST Council meeting on Friday. State governments, which are at the front line of dealing with the pandemic and providing relief, will also now have to spend on vaccine procurement. A decline in revenue from a lower base and increase ...