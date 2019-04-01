RBI: Still unaccountable and above law?

Does the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) understand the Right to Information Act (RTI) far better than the central information commissioners, judges of high courts, and even those of the Supreme Court (SC)? Since 2006, four RBI governors, dozens of deputy governors and time-serving minions below them seem to think so, to the utter astonishment and despair among citizens and jurists.

Will the ire of the Supreme Court end this supreme conceit? Last Tuesday, the SC threatened the RBI with contempt proceedings for not disclosing annual inspection reports under the RTI Act. Sadly, this unseemly ...