RCEP & the opportunities for India

The Australia–India bilateral relationship has grown dramatically over the last decade. One of the large drivers behind that growth has been the common interests, values and concerns we both have in building a stronger Indo-Pacific region.

A key element of this endeavour is our shared goal to strengthen the Indo-Pacific economic order — in particular, to build a rules-based trade and investment system from which we all stand to benefit. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which includes India, China and ASEAN countries, as well as Australia and others, ...