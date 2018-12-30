RCom-Jio deal to Ayodhya dispute, five cases to watch out for in 2019

Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute The Supreme Court on January 4 will start hearing a batch of petitions on deciding the land title dispute in the Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid case. On that day, the court is likely to fix a date and decide on the appropriate Bench that will hear the petitions.

Challenges to IBC A batch of petitions by operational creditors (OCs) has, among others, challenged the validity of various sections of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, such as Section 7, Section 9, and Section 29 (A). With the Supreme Court observing the operational creditors ...