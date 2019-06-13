Reading between the lines: The PLFS survey

The much-awaited release of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) is a sheer delight for researchers. However, a close look at the data raises several questions. This is important if India were to seriously find a solution to take advantage of its demographic dividend rather than nit picking at the data.

First, the questionnaire needs to be redrafted. We are in a new economy where jobs and earnings are incongruous. For example, the PLFS survey (block 5.1) directly asks the question of the status of employment of the household as per his/her profession. Given that employment in India ...