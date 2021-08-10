Reading down the publishing business

At the height of the second wave of the virus, a friend who has written a book asked me to help find a publisher. So I suggested a few names thinking that everyone was working from home, there would be a quick response, without the usual fuss that publishing houses like to make. I was wrong. The author is still waiting for a reply.

So a few days ago he called me again. I rang one or two of the editors and asked what the problem was. The virus, and the consequent lockdowns, they said, have almost wiped out the publishing business because bookshops are not open. As a result, ...