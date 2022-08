Reading the rally: It is still a see-saw stock market

The rally across emerging markets in the past eight weeks has reportedly been driven by hedge-fund activity. These entities often take extremely risky positions if they perceive changes in the stances of big central banks, or shifts in global macro variables. (FPIs) sold heavily between January and June. That was when it became apparent that the Fed and the European Central Bank would be tightening monetary policy, and the Ukraine war and China’s repeated lockdowns caused a slowdown and huge supply chain disruption. In July, FPIs started covering short positions as US inflation showed signs of moderation. They have continued to take long positions through August. The trends in Indian equity and the rupee reflect the shifts in FPI attitude. Between January and early July, FPIs collectively sold Rs 2.2 trillion of Indian equity. They have bought back stocks worth about Rs 0.5 trillion in the past four weeks.

