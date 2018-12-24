Reading the wind: For 2019, Opposition unity may not be an illusion

Emerging from hibernation after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost three crucial state elections, party president Amit Shah declared that Opposition unity was an illusion -- “It does not exist and is a bhranti (illusion).” Somebody should tell Shah that it is dreaming that makes us human.

That it is illusions which shape reality became clear when the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RSLP) of Upendra Kushwaha left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and joined the Opposition alliance in Bihar sensing the BJP’s defeat in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. ...