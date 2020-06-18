Rebuilding the automotive chain

A chain is no stronger than its weakest link, goes a well-known proverb. The industry I belong to is one of the biggest exponents and demonstrators of this life-truth.

The automobile is the outcome and exponent of a unique value chain. It starts with a customer at one end and goes all the way, bringing together thousands of links, of all shapes and sizes, right down to the one individual who runs a tea stall outside a tier-3 component maker that supplies “child” parts to a larger module. Thousands of links, big and small, hold on to each other, help individuals come ...