'Recklessly' continuing with protests, Shaheen Bagh disregards govt orders

The Delhi government has announced a complete ban on social, religious and political gatherings involving more than 50 people. The ban, effective immediately, will also be applicable to the Shaheen Bagh protest site where Muslim women have been sitting on a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or the CAA for three months now. The Shaheen Bagh protesters have refused to follow the containment orders and decided not to call off their protest even after the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered that they must comply with the ban order against such gatherings.

According to a TV report, a faction of the protesters said that a meeting took place where it was decided that they would not end the protest. Instead, they have decided to spilt themselves into smaller groups and “take precautions” by sitting at a certain distance away from each other. However, by recklessly continuing with their demonstration they have disregarded the government’s appeal. Nikhil Darji Umbergaon (Gujarat)

