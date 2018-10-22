Reconceptualising farmer protests

From Mandsaur to Mumbai and Delhi, in recent times, India’s towns and cities have witnessed a series of extraordinary mobilisations by protesting farmers from across the country. As a result, there has been a renewed policy focus on the two long-standing demands of farmers’ movements: higher minimum support prices (MSPs) and loan waivers.

The public debate this time round has been unusually specific — A2+FL vs C2 are now frequently invoked acronyms on TV and op-ed pages when discussing the agrarian crisis. The debate has also focused on a range of policy technicalities ...