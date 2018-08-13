Reconsidering Brexit

A poll published in the Observer over the weekend suggests that many of those who voted to leave the European Union (EU) in 2016 may be having second thoughts. Analysis across the 632 constituencies in England, Wales and Scotland shows that in 112 constituencies, a majority of voters have shifted to being pro-Remain.

In all, there are now 341 seats with majority Remain support, up from 229 seats at the 2016 referendum. In other words, a majority of voters (53 per cent) now want to remain in the EU, with just 47 per cent backing Leave. This marks a major shift from the slender 51.9 per cent ...