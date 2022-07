Red signals for green laws

Since it came to power in 2014, the National Democratic Alliance government has sought to establish itself as a business-friendly regime. One of the key means by which it has tried to fulfil this agenda is loosening environment protection laws. In this context, the latest set of proposals from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) dilutes the penal provisions in three laws governing environmental protection, and air and water pollution. According to the MoEFCC, the idea is to decriminalise the provisions to remove fear of imprisonment for “simple” violations. The ministry said it was acting on suggestions it had received. The government plans to scrap the provision for imprisonment for the first default (originally up to five years) but raise the penalty from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. For a repeat offence the penalty has become more interpretational, as being equivalent to the damage caused. Imprisonment would follow if the defaulter failed to pay both the original and additional penalty. But here too, the amendments propose that aggrieved parties can appeal to the against the adjudicating officer’s order.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor