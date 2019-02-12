Reduce trade tensions

United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross will be in India this week amid growing tensions that threaten to destabilise trade relations between the two countries. Many are concerned that India will have to go the extra mile to placate an increasingly protectionist US if it is to retain its privileges as a developing country.

Mr Ross’ visit comes amid reports — not yet confirmed officially by the Indian commerce ministry — that the US is considering removing India from its “Generalised System of Preferences” trading plan. Under the GSP, India — as a ...