Insurer must pay heed to surveyor's findings
Reducing the legal burden

Decriminalisation eases compliances for companies

Ease of Doing Business | Commerce ministry | Business Standard Editorial Comment

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

In the coming winter session of Parliament, the government plans to introduce a mega Bill aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business in India. The Bill, being drafted by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in consultation with the states, will focus on reducing the punitive measures for a range of minor offences from imprisonment to fines. For instance, imprisoning company officials for such minor offences as not whitewashing a canteen or washroom will be reduced to a fine. This Bill is of a piece with the government’s step to remove and rationalise over 30,000 compliances over the past few years.

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 21:42 IST

