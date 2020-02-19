Reforming GST

The goods and services tax (GST) finally became law in 2016, with cross-party support in both Houses of Parliament, and all state legislatures passing it. GST has come in for a lot of criticism, but it is useful to step back and view it as a whole.

To replace excise duty, sales tax, luxury tax, octroi and myriad others taxes and duties, which varied across states in quantum and implementation, with one tax was fundamental progress. To provide a complete set-off for all input taxes, was an essential contribution to competitiveness. Thanks to these two changes from what we had earlier, GST ...