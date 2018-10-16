Reforming higher education is seen axiomatically as one of the key elements of the incomplete agenda of reform.

With a view to achieving this goal, the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MoHRD) have been introducing various acronyms of change over the years. Recently the Vice Chancellors’ conference unanimously resolved to “adopt and implement Learning Outcome Based Curriculum Framework (LOCF) in HEIs (higher education institutions) by updating curriculum from academic year 2019-20; adopt Learner Centric teaching learning ...