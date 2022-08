Reforming ratings

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) last week released a circular modifying the credit-rating system in ways that would aid in transparency. These changes in regulations are applicable to already listed debt securities, and also to those proposed to be listed. In particular, credit-rating agencies (CRAs) are being asked to do the following important things. They must standardise the methodology for what is termed a “sharp rating action”. CRAs are also being told to highlight non-cooperating issuers along with mentioning the reasons why they may withdraw a rating in cases where they do so. Additionally, CRAs have been empowered to withdraw ratings from perpetual instruments. has now laid down basic criteria for “sharp rating actions”, which are being classified as a drop of three notches or more in two consecutive rating releases. The markets regulator has also mandated that CRAs frame detailed guidelines on what constitutes non-cooperation by issuers.

