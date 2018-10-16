Reforms possible from within

After nine months of gust and then the relative tranquility in the Supreme Court, the new Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has promised “radical reforms” to tackle the evils that have bedeviled the judicial system. How he will go about this mighty task in his 13-month term will be revealed only in the coming weeks.

What we know is that there is a backlog of more than 30 million cases, 4.3 million cases in 24 high courts and 54,000 plus cases in the Supreme Court itself. The subordinate courts have 5,223 vacancies while the total sanctioned strength is 22,444. High courts have 427 ...