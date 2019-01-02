Registering for Aadhaar in 2019

Last November, a global committee of lawmakers from nine countries the UK, Canada, Ireland, Brazil, Argentina, Singapore, Belgium, France and Latvia summoned Mark Zuckerberg to what they called an “international grand committee” in London. Mr Zuckerberg was too spooked to show up, but Ashkan Soltani, former chief technology officer of the Federal Trade Commission, was among those who testified against Facebook.

He said “in the US, a lot of the reticence to pass strong policy has been about killing the golden goose” referring to the innovative technology sector. Mr. ...